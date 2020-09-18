US details up to US$14 billion in new COVID-19 aid for farmers

CHICAGO: The US Agriculture Department on Friday (Sep 18) announced details of a second round of COVID-19 aid for farmers, which will pay up to US$14 billion to growers of major crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat.

The package, which will largely be funded by the Commodity Credit Corporation, also includes money for growers of specialty crops as well as dairy, livestock and poultry farmers.

USDA also said that up to US$100 million in aid for tobacco farmers will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.