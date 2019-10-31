US agrees 1MDB recovery deal with Malaysian Jho Low

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department (DOJ) said on Wednesday (Oct 30) it has reached a settlement deal with financier Jho Low to recover almost US$1 billion that was misappropriated from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB.

This represents the largest recovery to date under the department’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative and the largest civil forfeiture that it ever concluded, the DOJ statement said.

“This settlement agreement forces Low and his family to relinquish hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains that were intended to be used for the benefit of the Malaysian people, and it sends a signal that the United States will not be a safe haven for the proceeds of corruption," said US Assistant Attorney General Brian A Benczkowski.



Low faced charges in the United States and Malaysia over his alleged central role in the scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The deal does not include an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and is not tied to the criminal action against Low.

"I am very pleased to confirm that a landmark comprehensive, global settlement has been reached with the United States government," Low said in an emailed statement.

FBI Assistant Director Terry Wade said: "Today's settlement with Jho Low demonstrates the continued commitment of the FBI to root out the fraud and selfishness of the corrupt individuals who conspired to pay bribes and launder funds which belong to the Malaysian people."

The Malaysian government, Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Deutsche Bank have all been caught up in the probes into misappropriated funds. Goldman said earlier this month it was cooperating with the Justice Department and other government and regulatory investigations.

"The firm is also engaged in discussions with certain government and regulatory authorities with respect to potential resolution of their investigations," the bank said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct 15.

Malaysian and US investigators have said at least US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB by Low and other high-level officials of the fund and their associates.

Last year, Malaysia filed criminal charges against Goldman over its role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised US$6.5 billion for 1MDB.

Prosecutors in August filed criminal charges against 17 current and former directors at its units.