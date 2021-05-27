US agency briefed on Tesla radar sensor removal

Business

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that Tesla Inc had briefed it on the automaker's production change to Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to remove radar and transition to a camera-based system.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hang on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo hangs on a building outside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo/File Photo

The U.S. regulator said as a result it updated its Five-Star Ratings website to show Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced on or after April 27 "do not have NHTSA’s check mark for recommended safety technologies: forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support."

Tesla disclosed the change Tuesday in a blog post.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

