US agency denies Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON: A U.S. agency on Friday rejected a protest by Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc over NASA's decision to pick a single lunar lander provider.

The companies challenged the US$2.9 billion award to SpaceX for the lander arguing NASA was required to make multiple awards. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said it "denied the protest arguments that NASA acted improperly in making a single award to SpaceX."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)