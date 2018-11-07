US agency probes 1.7 million GM SUVs for windshield wiper failures

WASHINGTON: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday (Nov 6) it is investigating whether General Motors Co , the largest US automaker, should recall an additional 1.7 million sport utility vehicles due to windshield wiper failures.

GM recalled 367,000 2013 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox SUVs in the United States in August 2016 to address the problem, but the agency said it is probing whether the recall should be expanded to include an additional 1.7 million vehicles from the 2010-2016 model years after receiving 249 complaints about similar problems.

The automaker said it is cooperating with the NHTSA review. GM said it recalled the 2013 GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox SUVs "because warranty data showed a higher-than-expected failure rate" and said it has continued to monitor field data on other model years of those vehicles.