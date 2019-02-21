US Agriculture Secretary says hopes US will ratify new North American trade deal by summer
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Thursday that he hopes the United States will ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal known as USMCA by summer, after Congress has a chance to understand the accord's provisions.
"I would hope, certainly... I am always optimistic... by summer," he said at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual forum in response to a question about when USMCA would be ratified. "It's never over till it's over, with any legislation."
