US air fares extend decline as Europe and Asia bottom out: Skytra

U.S. air fares are approaching a 40per cent decline and still falling while ticket pricing in Europe and Asia is bottoming out, according to data (https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=httpsper cent3Aper cent2Fper cent2Fskytra.airbus.comper cent2Fpressesper cent2Fcovid-19-impact-on-global-air-travel-23-april&data=02per cent7C01per cent7Claurence.frostper cent40thomsonreuters.comper cent7C055642bce03940d42daa08d7e7506926per cent7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258per cent7C0per cent7C0per cent7C637232205851692896&sdata=4pmLAkgTrbI3eIrGBJs3MLzdd02jRrper cent2B1OGrap3AfKM0per cent3D&reserved=0) published on Thursday by Skytra, an Airbus-owned airline-hedging business.

PARIS: U.S. air fares are approaching a 40per cent decline and still falling while ticket pricing in Europe and Asia is bottoming out, according to data (https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=httpsper cent3Aper cent2Fper cent2Fskytra.airbus.comper cent2Fpressesper cent2Fcovid-19-impact-on-global-air-travel-23-april&data=02per cent7C01per cent7Claurence.frostper cent40thomsonreuters.comper cent7C055642bce03940d42daa08d7e7506926per cent7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258per cent7C0per cent7C0per cent7C637232205851692896&sdata=4pmLAkgTrbI3eIrGBJs3MLzdd02jRrper cent2B1OGrap3AfKM0per cent3D&reserved=0) published on Thursday by Skytra, an Airbus-owned airline-hedging business.

In the face of a widespread grounding of flights and coronavirus travel restrictions, airlines are offering heavy discounts on the services they are still running.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Average fares for flights within the U.S.-dominated North America region are down 37.8per cent since Jan. 1 despite very low traffic, according to a rolling average of economy fares as of April 15, extending the 28.8per cent plunge recorded a week earlier.

The year-to-date decline in intra-European fares, by contrast, improved slightly to 20.7per cent from 22per cent, while the average drop in Asia Pacific narrowed to 13per cent from 14.4per cent.

Average yields - a proxy for fares expressed in revenue per passenger kilometre - dropped to 9.3 U.S. cents in North America from 15.2 cents a year earlier. In Europe they fell to 14.2 cents from 19.9 cents. In Asia-Pacific they slipped to 9.7 cents from 11.9 cents.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)

Advertisement