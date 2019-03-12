US Air Force resumes Boeing's KC-46 tanker delivery

The U.S. Air Force said that a Boeing Co KC-46 Pegasus tanker jet was being delivered on Monday to Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Deliveries of the jet were halted last month when foreign object debris was found in one of the aircraft. Boeing had offered to inspect all the aircraft that were accepted by the Air Force.

In a statement released to Reuters on Monday, Rose Riley, Air Mobility Command representative, said that under the corrective action plan, subsequent deliveries would occur as Boeing successfully completes each aircraft's inspection.

The Air Force had stopped accepting Boeing's KC-46 tankers as of Feb. 20, saying the issue was not with the aircraft itself but with the process in place for building it.

