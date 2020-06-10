US air passengers fell 96per cent in April to historic low: government

FILE PHOTO: Rows of empty seats of an American Airline flight are seen, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, during a flight between Washington D.C. and Miami, in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON: U.S. airlines carried 3 million passengers in April, a staggering 96per cent decline amid the coronavirus pandemic and flight restrictions, the Transportation Department said Wednesday.

The department said U.S. airlines carried about 2.8 million domestic passengers and 132,000 international passengers. International passengers fell 99per cent over April 2019 as the U.S. imposed flight restrictions on many international visitors.

Total U.S. airline passengers were the lowest since 1974 when the government began collecting monthly data. By comparison, there were 76.1 million total U.S. airline passengers in April 2019.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Source: Reuters

