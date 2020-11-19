US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress

US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress

The chief executives of the largest U.S. airlines made a fresh plea for Congress to pass a new round of federal payroll aid this year to meet the logistical challenges of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter to Congressional leaders sent on Wednesday.

An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spr
FILE PHOTO: An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The letter, seen by Reuters, was sent by the main industry lobby Airlines for America and signed by the heads of the top seven U.S. airlines.

