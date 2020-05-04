US airline shares tumble as Buffett stake riddance fuels investor worries

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Shares of the top four US airlines dropped on Monday (May 4) after billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it offloaded its entire stake in the carriers last month, adding to the sense of crisis around the industry.

US airlines posted considerable losses in the first quarter, and are on track for a dismal second-quarter, as travel restrictions and government-mandated lockdowns across the world have brought demand to a virtual standstill.

"The world has changed" for the aviation industry," Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting on Saturday.

American Airlines has posted a US$2.2 billion net loss, its first quarterly loss since emerging from bankruptcy in 2013, while United Airlines reported a loss of US$1.7 billion for its first quarter.

Shares in Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines were all down between 8 per cent and 11 per cent before the bell.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index has lost 57.4 per cent this year, compared to a 12.4 per cent decline in the broader S&P 500 .

Airline executives have warned of a slow recovery even after the virus is contained and have said demand may not recover to 2019 levels for years.

Airlines in the United States have seen a near 95 per cent drop in domestic passengers and are now working to reassure customers about the safety of air travel by instituting new cleaning and social distancing procedures.

Berkshire Hathaway had held an 11 per cent stake in Delta, 10 per cent in American, 10 per cent in Southwest and 9 per cent in United at the end of 2019, according to its annual report and company filings.

