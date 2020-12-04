US airlines cut 29,000 workers through mid-October: Transportation Dept

WASHINGTON: The US passenger and cargo airline industry saw total employment fall by nearly 29,000 workers through the month ending in mid-October as government restrictions on laying off workings expired.

The US Transportation Department said US airlines employed 673,278 workers in mid-October, which was 81,749 fewer than in March when US travel demand started falling dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department said that since March, United Airlines has reduced its workforce by 32 per cent, or 29,243 employees, while Delta Air Lines eliminated 32 per cent of its jobs, or 28,751 employees.

