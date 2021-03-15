US airlines see 'glimmers of hope' as bookings improve

Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it expects a first-quarter revenue decline at the low end of its forecast for a 60per cent to 65per cent decline from the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel demand, as domestic bookings improve.

Speaking at conference, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he sees "real glimmers of hope."

Earlier, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways also pointed to a steady rise in leisure bookings as signs of a slowing pandemic due to vaccine rollouts drive more people to go on vacations or visit their friends and relatives.

