US airlines urge standalone relief in letter to Pelosi and McConnell

CHICAGO: The main U.S. airline lobby and a dozen unions are urging lawmakers to advance a standalone bill that would extend US$25 billion in payroll support to protect airline jobs, according to a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday.

Earlier, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters that stimulus negotiations are off but that they are looking at standalone bills on 10 things that "we agree on."

The idea of airline relief has so far enjoyed broad bipartisan support in Washington.

