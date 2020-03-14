US airports up forecast losses this year to US$5.7 billion on sagging travel demand

An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport is pictured after the U.S. a
An empty International Terminal of San Francisco International Airport is pictured after the U.S. air travel ban, in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 13, 2020.REUTERS/Kate Munsch
WASHINGTON: A group representing major US airports on Friday revised upward its forecast for estimated losses this year to US$5.7 billion after President Donald Trump instituted new European travel curbs and as flight reductions rose.

Airports Council International-North America on Thursday had forecast losses US$3.7 billion before Delta Air Lines said it was planning to cut 40 per cent of its flights in the coming months. The group said it expects "this latest estimate to grow, as well, as bookings and other travel-related activity continues to drop."

Source: Reuters

