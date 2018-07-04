US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

The U.S. Commerce Department has granted ZTE Corp, China's No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker, the authority to engage in commercial transactions needed to maintain existing networks and equipment in the United States as it works toward the lifting of a U.S. sales ban.

The authorization from the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Services, dated July 2 and which was seen by Reuters, runs until Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)