US announces new security directives for pipelines after hack

The Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on Thursday after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month.

Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline&apos;s Charlotte Tank Farm
FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Charlotte Tank Farm in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base

"The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity of pipeline systems is critical to our homeland security," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

