US antitrust chief says has not made up mind on Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Makan Delrahim, the head of the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said on Monday that there had been no decision made on whether to approve the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile but that meetings on the matter continued.

WASHINGTON: Makan Delrahim, the head of the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said on Monday that there had been no decision made on whether to approve the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile but that meetings on the matter continued.

"I have not made up my mind," he said in an interview with CNBC. "The investigation continues. We've requested some data from the companies that will be forthcoming. We don't have a set number of meetings or a time line."

Advertisement

Separately, the two companies said on Monday that they had extended the deadline for completing the deal to July 29.

In addition to the Justice Department, the Federal Communications Commission must approve US$26 billion deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)