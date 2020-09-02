US appeals court rejects Oracle's challenge in JEDI contract fight

Oracle Corp's long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its US$10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.

A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington, Massachusetts, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

At the heart of Oracle’s dispute was whether the Pentagon should turn to a single company for its cloud computing services.

