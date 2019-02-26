US appeals court says AT&T deal to buy Time Warner is legal

A U.S. appeals court upheld on Tuesday a lower court ruling that wireless and satellite TV provider AT&T Inc's deal to buy content maker Time Warner for US$85.4 billion was legal under antitrust law.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled per curiam, or unanimously, in favor of the deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)