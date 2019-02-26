US appeals court says AT&T deal to buy Time Warner is legal

US appeals court says AT&T deal to buy Time Warner is legal

A U.S. appeals court upheld on Tuesday a lower court ruling that wireless and satellite TV provider AT&T Inc's deal to buy content maker Time Warner for US$85.4 billion was legal under antitrust law.

FILE PHOTO - An AT&amp;T logo is pictured in Pasadena
FILE PHOTO - An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled per curiam, or unanimously, in favor of the deal.

