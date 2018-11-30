US appeals court upholds Sprint patent verdict against Time Warner Cable

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a roughly US$140 million jury verdict in favor of Sprint Corp in its lawsuit accusing Time Warner Cable Inc, part of Charter Communications Inc, of using patented technology without authorization.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said there was sufficient evidence to support a Kansas jury's determination in March 2017 that Time Warner infringed five Sprint patents.

Sprint's patents, which the Overland, Kansas-based company has accused a number of competitors of infringing, relate to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology that facilitates the transmission of voice messages and phone calls.

