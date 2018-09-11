US approves possible US$3.1 billion sale of E-2D Hawkeye aircraft to Japan

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of up to nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for an estimated cost of US$3.135 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of up to nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for an estimated cost of US$3.135 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

It said in a statement that Japan would use the aircraft to provide "situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region" and augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye fleet. A unit of Northrop Grumman Corp will be the principal contractor.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft)