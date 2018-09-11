US approves possible US$3.1 billion sale of E-2D Hawkeye aircraft to Japan

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of up to nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft for an estimated cost of US$3.135 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

An E-2D Hawkeye plane approaches to the U.S. aircraft carrier John C. Stennis during joint military
An E-2D Hawkeye plane approaches to the U.S. aircraft carrier John C. Stennis during joint military exercise called Malabar, with the United States, Japan and India participating, off Japan's southernmost island of Okinawa, Japan June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Nobuhiro Kubo - D1AETKBMLAAB

It said in a statement that Japan would use the aircraft to provide "situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region" and augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye fleet. A unit of Northrop Grumman Corp will be the principal contractor.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; editing by Diane Craft)

Source: Reuters

