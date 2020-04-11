US approves US$168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan: Kudlow
The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling US$168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
WASHINGTON: The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling US$168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.
"We're now at 661,000 loans approved. ...US$168 billion have been approved by this government," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.
A US$2.3 trillion economic stimulus enacted last month allocated US$349 billion to loans to small businesses hurt by the crisis that can be turned into grants if they meet certain conditions.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)