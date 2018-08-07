US argues judge failed to take its arguments into account in AT&T trial

The U.S. government said on Monday the judge in the trial to stop AT&T Inc's purchase of Time Warner failed to take into account the Justice Department's arguments about how the deal would decrease competition.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. government said on Monday the judge in the trial to stop AT&T Inc's purchase of Time Warner failed to take into account the Justice Department's arguments about how the deal would decrease competition.

In the brief for its appeal to the U.S. District Court decision in June, the U.S. also argued the court should have concluded that the merger would give Time Warner increased bargaining leverage.

Advertisement

"The government established a reasonable probability that the AT&T-Time Warner merger would increase Time Warner’s bargaining leverage and, thus, substantially lessen competition," the Justice Department said in its brief.

The court's errors "colored the court’s view of the facts, leading to a decision that is clearly erroneous in light of the evidence presented at trial," the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis)