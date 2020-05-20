US arrests two men wanted by Japan over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape

U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former special forces soldier and another man wanted by Japan on charges that they enabled the escape of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country.

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attends a news conference at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut, Lebanon January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Former U.S. Green Beret Michael Taylor and the other man, Peter Taylor, are expected to appear by video conference before a federal judge in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to court records.

