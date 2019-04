US auto safety agency probes Nissan Rogue over unintended braking

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a probe into potential unintended braking in 675,000 2017-2018 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Rogue vehicles, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a probe into potential unintended braking in 675,000 2017-2018 Nissan Motor Co Ltd Rogue vehicles, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)