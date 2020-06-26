US auto sales expected to continue their recovery in June: J.D. Power, LMC Automotive

U.S. auto sales are expected to continue their recovery in June following a collapse in April, as coronavirus-led lockdown restrictions ease and buyers slowly return to the market, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said.

The consultancies estimate total U.S. vehicle sales to fall about 25per cent to about 1.09 million units in June, slowing from an over 40per cent plunge in April and a 29per cent decline in May.

"The industry continues to show signs of recovery in June," the consultancies said in a statement on Friday.

"The combination of pent-up demand, states relaxing coronavirus-related restriction and elevated incentives are all providing a tailwind for the industry."

Record levels of incentives by automakers are supporting the sales recovery, with incentive spending on pace to reach US$4,411, the highest ever for June and an increase of US$445 from a year earlier, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said.

But inventory constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic and any easing of the pent-up demand could hurt the overall pace of the sales recovery, said the consultancies.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)