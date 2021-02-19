US-based stock funds attract US$7.8 billion in latest week - Lipper

U.S.-based stock funds attracted US$7.8 billion in the week to Wednesday, as the S&P 500 traded near a record high, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. taxable bond funds pulled in US$5.7 billion, the ninth straight weekly inflow, while money market funds drew US$17.3 billion, the Lipper data showed.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

