US blocks use of Venezuela's digital currency: White House

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday blocked the use of Venezuelan cryptocurrencies through an executive order prohibiting such transactions by those in the United States, the White House said in a statement.

The order bars "all transactions related to, provision of financing for, and other dealings in, by a United States person or within the United States, any digital currency, digital coin, or digital token," issued by Venezuela's government since Jan. 9, the statement said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)