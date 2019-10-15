US board to determine probable cause of Southwest engine failure that killed one
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it will meet to determine the probable cause of the April 2018 engine failure of Southwest Airlines flight 1380 that killed a passenger who was partially sucked out the window.
It said it would meet on Nov. 19.
The accident airplane, a Boeing 737-700 powered by two CFM International CFM56-7B engines, experienced a failure of the left engine after departing New York’s LaGuardia Airport, when a fan blade failed. The plane diverted to Philadelphia International Airport and eight other passengers suffered minor injuries.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)