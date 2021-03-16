US business inventories rise moderately in January as sales surge

WASHINGTON: US business inventories rose moderately in January amid a sharp rebound in consumer spending at the start of the year, and it is now taking businesses the shortest time in nearly nine years to clear shelves.

Business inventories increased 0.3 per cent in January after rising 0.8 per cent in December, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. January's gain was in line with economists' expectations.

Inventories fell 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January.

Retail inventories decreased 0.5 per cent in January, instead of 0.6 per cent as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 1.7 per cent increase in December.

Motor vehicle inventories dropped 1.5 per cent, rather than 1.4 per cent as previously reported. Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, dipped 0.1 per cent, instead of slipping 0.2 per cent as estimated last month.

Domestic demand is picking up after slumping late in the fourth quarter, driven by declining COVID-19 infections, an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations and additional pandemic relief money from the government. Households have also accumulated US$1.8 trillion in excess savings.

Economists estimate the economy could grow this year by as much as 7 per cent, fuelled by the massive fiscal stimulus and rollout of vaccines that are expected to get the pandemic under control. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5 per cent contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.3 per cent in January. Stocks at manufacturers gained 0.1 per cent.

Business sales shot up 4.7 per cent in January after rising 1.0 per cent in December. At January's sales pace, it would take 1.26 months for businesses to clear shelves. That was the shortest time since April 2012 and was down from 1.32 months in December.

