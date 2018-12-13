US carrier Delta Air Lines expects fuel expenses to drop in 2019

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday forecast 2019 profit to be in the range of between US$6 per share and US$7 share.

REUTERS: U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday forecast a US$300 million drop in fuel expenses for 2019 and said it expects robust air travel demand to boost profit for the year.

With oil prices at multi-year high for most part of the year, a surge in fuel costs have plagued U.S. airlines, forcing them to raise ticket prices and increase baggage fees.

But, prices have now fallen about 30 percent since hitting a four-year high in October, giving some respite to Delta and its peers such as American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co .

Delta sees 2019 profit between US$6 and US$7 per share. At the high end of that range, it would be a 25 percent increase over what analysts expect for 2018, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Atlanta-based Delta also expects revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Delta expects US$3 to US$4 billion in free cash flow, and about US$4.5 billion in capital expenditures for 2019.

Shares of Delta Air Lines were marginally down at US$56 in premarket trade.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sweta Singh)