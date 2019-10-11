US-China talks end amid growing hopes of trade war truce

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: U.S. officials on Friday signaled good news was coming after a second day of trade talks with China ended, boosting investor hopes that the world's two largest economies would agree to cool the fires of their 15-month tariff war.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's lead trade negotiator for the talks in Washington, was scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT), according to the White House public schedule.

Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported the two sides had reached a partial agreement that would broker a trade truce and lay the groundwork for a broader deal that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could sign later this year.

The White House did not confirm the report. A source told Reuters that Trump, as of a few hours ago, had not agreed to any deal. A key sticking point revolves around enforcement of any agreement, the source said.

Major U.S. stock indexes were trading sharply higher on hopes the talks would produce some sort of a deal, with the S&P 500 index up about 1.7per cent. The MSCI world equity index also jumped.

Asked whether investors were right to be hopeful, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House "the stock market is always right." Mnuchin, who participated in the talks this week, noted that Trump would be briefed on the outcome of the talks before his meeting with Liu.

China extended an official invite to Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their teams for trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit, a CNN reporter tweeted.

Striking an optimistic note, Trump tweeted earlier on Friday that "good things" were happening in the talks.

A Chinese state newspaper said on Friday that a "partial" trade deal would benefit China and the United States, and that Washington should take the offer, reflecting Beijing's aim of cooling the row before more tariffs kick in.

Both sides have slapped duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods during the dispute, and Trump had threatened to raise tariffs to 30per cent from 25per cent on about US$250 billion in Chinese goods on Oct. 15 if there was no progress on a deal.

A currency pact and a delay of the planned higher U.S. tariffs were included in a partial deal as of Thursday night, another source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

On Thursday, Liu said China is willing to reach agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to further escalation of the trade war. He stressed that "the Chinese side came with great sincerity."

Adding to that, the official China Daily newspaper said in an editorial in English on Friday: "A partial deal is a more feasible objective."

"Not only would it be of tangible benefit by breaking the impasse, but it would also create badly needed breathing space for both sides to reflect on the bigger picture," the paper said.

Trump has previously insisted he would not be satisfied with a partial deal to resolve his two-year effort to change China's trade, intellectual property and industrial policy practices, which he argues cost millions of U.S. jobs.

CHINA'S ACTIONS

China's securities regulator on Friday also unveiled a firm timetable for scrapping foreign ownership limits in futures, securities and mutual fund companies for the first time. Increasing foreign access to the sector is among the U.S. demands at the trade talks.

Beijing previously said it would further open up its financial sector on its own terms and at its own pace.

Chinese officials also are offering to increase annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday confirmed net sales of 142,172 tonnes of U.S. pork to China in the week ended Oct. 3, the largest weekly sale to the world's top pork market on record.

A U.S.-China currency agreement is being floated as a symbol of progress in talks between the world's two largest economies, although that would largely repeat past pledges by China, currency experts say, and will not change the dollar-yuan relationship that has been a thorn in Trump's side.

'ONLY WINDOW'

Analysts have noted China sent a larger-than-normal delegation of senior Chinese officials to Washington, with its commerce minister, Zhong Shan, and deputy ministers for agriculture and technology also present.

The optimism about a potential de-escalation of the trade war, which has roiled financial markets and uprooted global supply chains, is in stark contrast to gloomier predictions in business circles just days ago on the heels of a series of threatened crackdowns on China by the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government widened its trade blacklist to include Chinese public security bureaus and some of China's top artificial intelligence startups, punishing Beijing for its treatment of Muslim minorities.

Surprised by the move, Chinese government officials told Reuters on the eve of talks that they had lowered expectations for significant progress.

Friday's China Daily editorial also warned that "pessimism is still justified", noting that the talks would finish just days before Washington is due to implement higher tariffs.

The negotiations were the "only window" to end deteriorating relations, it added.

There have also been reports that the Trump administration is readying additional measures aimed at China, with unknown consequences for trade negotiations.

Such wildly shifting expectations have been a persistent feature of the trade war, and observers remained cautious over what might emerge from this week's talks.

"China wants peace, but I don't think China will give more," one Chinese trade expert said on condition of anonymity.

(Additional reporting by Michael Martina in Beijing and Echo Wang, Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Michael Martina and Susan Heavey; Editing by Kim Coghill and Paul Simao)