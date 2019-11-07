China says it has agreed with US to cancel tariffs in phases

BEIJING: China and the United States have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday (Nov 7), without specifying a timetable.

An interim US-China trade deal is widely expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tariff cancellation was an important condition for any agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, adding that both must simultaneously cancel some tariffs on each other's goods to reach a "phase one" trade deal.

"The trade war started with tariffs, and should end with the cancellation of tariffs," Gao told a regular news briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proportion of tariffs cancelled for both sides to reach a "phase one" deal must be the same, but the number to be cancelled can be negotiated, he added, without elaborating.

"In the past two weeks, the lead negotiators from both sides have had serious and constructive discussions on resolving various core concerns appropriately," Gao said.

"Both sides have agreed to cancel additional tariffs in different phases, as both sides make progress in their negotiations."

He did not give a timeline.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

A source previously told Reuters that Chinese negotiators wanted the United States to drop 15 per cent tariffs on about US$125 billion worth of Chinese goods that took effect on Sep 1.

They also sought relief from earlier 25 per cent tariffs on about US$250 billion of imports, ranging from machinery and semiconductors to furniture.

A person familiar with China's negotiating position said it was pressing Washington to "remove all tariffs as soon as possible".

A deal may be signed this month by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be determined location.

Dozens of venues have been suggested for a meeting, which had originally been set to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Wednesday.

One possible location was London, where the leaders could meet after a NATO summit that Trump is due to attend from Dec 3-4, the official said.

Gao declined to say when and where such a meeting could be.

Since Trump took office in 2017, his administration has been pressing China to curb massive subsidies to state-owned firms and end the forced transfer of American technology to Chinese firms as a price of doing business in China.

