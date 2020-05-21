US-China tensions pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street's main indexes eased on Thursday from more than two-month highs hit in the previous session, as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and concerns about a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump hit sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street receded on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-U.S. tensions, raising doubts about the trade deal reached early this year between the world's two largest economies.

President Donald Trump said the United States would react strongly if China imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year's often violent pro-democracy protests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while a Chinese official said the country will not flinch from any escalation in tensions.

The recent souring relations between the world's two largest economies over the coronavirus pandemic has raised doubts about the Phase 1 trade deal signed earlier this year, interrupting a rally on the U.S. stock market.

"It seems like China is going to be used as a punching bag for the upcoming elections," said Bob Shea, CEO and co-chief investment officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York.

"The White House has resolved to itself that it is more effective to swing at China than to salvage what was going to already be a watered-down Phase 1 trade deal. You don't score any points for that," Shea said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 has surged over 30per cent from its March low, but remains down more than 12per cent from its February record high.

The Nasdaq is less than 5per cent below its February record high, fueled in recent week by gains in Microsoft , Amazon.com and other technology heavyweights that many investors expect to emerge from the crisis stronger than smaller rivals.

At 2:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.11per cent at 24,547.99 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.42per cent to 2,959.2. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47per cent to 9,331.64.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indexes were lower. Energy , down 1per cent, fell the most.

Best Buy Co Inc fell 3.6per cent after the electronics retailer reported a 5.3per cent drop in quarterly same-store sales due to the virus. L Brands Inc surged 20per cent despite posting worse-than-expected quarterly results but said it will scale down its struggling Victoria's Secret unit

Discount chain owner TJX jumped 6.8per cent to a more than two-month high after it flagged strong sales at its stores that have reopened after lockdowns.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.02-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and four new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Additional reporting by Pawel Goraj in Gdansk, and Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)