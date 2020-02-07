Trump, Xi reaffirm backing for Phase 1 of US-China trade deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting its coronavirus outbreak during a conversation with President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Feb 6), a White House spokesman said.

The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides, the spokesman, Judd Deere, added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump and Xi also reaffirmed their commitment to implementing Phase 1 of the trade deal between the United States and China, he added.