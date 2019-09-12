US agreed to delay hiking tariffs on some Chinese goods: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Sep 11) the United States has agreed to delay increasing tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports from Oct 1 to Oct 15 "as a gesture of good will."

"We have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th," Trump tweeted.

He said the delay was requested by "Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary."

The tariffs were set to increase to 30 per cent from 25 per cent on the goods.



The announcement came after China said earlier in the day that it would spare some US products from punitive new tariffs, an apparent conciliatory move ahead of high-level talks next month aiming to resolve the two nations' protracted trade war.

However, the goods do not include big-ticket agricultural items that could be crucial to the ultimate success of any agreement between the two sides, whose stand-off is dragging on the global economy.

The Chinese exemptions will become effective on Sep 17 and will be valid for a year, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs.

Trade negotiators have said they will meet in Washington in early October, raising hopes for an easing of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.