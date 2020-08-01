US closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange Group acquisition of Refinitiv

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement on the approximately US$27 billion acquisition was announced last August.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)