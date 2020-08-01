US closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange Group acquisition of Refinitiv

Business

US closes antitrust probe into London Stock Exchange Group acquisition of Refinitiv

The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London
FILE PHOTO: The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department has closed its antitrust investigation into the London Stock Exchange Group's acquisition of financial markets data firm Refinitiv, saying it would not harm competition or American consumers, the bureau said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement on the approximately US$27 billion acquisition was announced last August.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark