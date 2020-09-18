US Commerce chief defends help for airlines and farmers amid COVID-19

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday defended additional government help for industries such as farming and airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying other sectors such as restaurants had been helped in other ways.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday defended additional government help for industries such as farming and airlines amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying other sectors such as restaurants had been helped in other ways.

"We've got to bridge the airlines, bridge their employees if we can through that period" until there is a COVID-19 vaccine, Ross told Fox Business Network, adding later: "It still is necessary to give the farmers a helping hand through this temporary period."

