US Commerce Department bars more Chinese supercomputer firms from buying US parts

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday it was adding several Chinese companies involved in supercomputing to its national security "entity list" that bars them from buying U.S. parts and components without government approval.

The department was adding Sugon, the Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, Higon, Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit and Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology along with numerous aliases of the five entities to the list on concerns about military applications of the supercomputers they are developing.

