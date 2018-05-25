US Commerce Secretary Ross to visit China June 2-4 to discuss trade: Xinhua

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit China from June 2 to 4 to discuss Sino-U.S. trade relations, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday.

BEIJING: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit China from June 2 to 4 to discuss Sino-U.S. trade relations, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday.

Xinhua also said China's vice premier Liu He had spoken with Ross in a phone call but did not provide any details.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)