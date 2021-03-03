US Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countries

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 of 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8per cent on imports from Germany and 83per cent on imports from Bahrain.

Aluminum sheet imports from two of the countries, Greece and South Korea, received zero anti-dumping duties, Commerce said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)