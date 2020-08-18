US companies interested in TikTok can hopefully address security concerns: Trump aide

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House is hopeful that US companies interested in acquiring TikTok will be able to address the administration's national security concerns, President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Monday.

"Most of what the president has looked at is banning other Chinese apps that might collect personal information and have potential national security risk," Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One. Regarding TikTok, he said: "We are hopeful that some of the U.S. companies that have expressed interest will be able to address national security concerns."



Advertisement