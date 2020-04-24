US Congress approves US$484b coronavirus-relief bill

Members of US House of Representatives gather to vote on the coronavirus relief bill
WASHINGTON: The US House of Representatives on Thursday (Apr 23) passed a US$484 billion bill to expand federal loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak and hospitals overwhelmed by patients suffering from COVID-19.

By a vote of 388-5, the House passed the measure, which was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Senate. It now goes to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

Source: Reuters

