US Congress in position to spend big on coronavirus relief, Fed official says

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Congress is in position to spend big on coronavirus relief efforts because the nation's budget gap can be financed without relying on foreign borrowing, given how much Americans are saving, a top Federal Reserve official said on Sunday.

"Those of us who are fortunate enough to still have our jobs, we're saving a lot more money because we're not going to restaurants or movie theaters or vacations," Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, told CBS' "Face the Nation."

"That actually means that we have a lot more resources as a country to support those who have been laid off," he said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)