US construction spending posts first drop since June

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as investment in both private and public projects declined.

WASHINGTON: U.S. construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as investment in both private and public projects declined.

The Commerce Department said on Monday construction spending decreased 0.2per cent. Data for November was revised up to show construction outlays rising 0.7per cent instead of increasing 0.6per cent as previously reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending gaining 0.5per cent in December. Construction spending increased 5.0per cent on a year-on-year basis in December.

For all of 2019, construction spending fell 0.3per cent, the first annual decline since 2011, after rising 3.3per cent in 2018.

In December, spending on private construction projects slipped 0.1per cent after increasing 0.6per cent in November. It was pulled down by a 1.8per cent tumble in spending on nonresidential structures, which includes manufacturing plant and mining exploration, shafts and wells, to the lowest level since November 2018.

Spending on nonresidential structures fell 0.5per cent in November. The government in its fourth-quarter GDP report last week said spending on nonresidential structures contracted in 2019 by the most since 2016. Outlays on private nonresidential structures have been depressed by a manufacturing downturn due to trade tensions and cheaper energy products.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spending on homebuilding increased 1.4per cent after surging 1.5per cent in November. Residential construction is being supported by lower mortgage rates. Residential investment increased solidly in the second half of 2019, after contracting for six straight quarters, the longest such stretch since the recession.

Investment in public construction projects dropped 0.4per cent in December after rebounding 1.0per cent in November. Spending on state and local government construction projects fell 0.6per cent after rising 0.9per cent in November. Outlays on federal government construction projects surged 2.1per cent in December to the highest level since December 2012. That followed a 1.7per cent advance in November.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)