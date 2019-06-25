US consumer confidence at 21-month low

U.S. June consumer confidence fell more than expected, hitting its lowest level since September 2017, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at an H&M store during the grand opening of the The Hudson Yards development, a residential, commercial, and retail space on Manhattan's West side in New York City, New York, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 121.5, from a downwardly revised 131.3 the month before. The 58 economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 131.1.

The reading for the month prior was revised to 131.3 from 134.1.

Source: Reuters

