US consumer confidence at 21-month low
U.S. June consumer confidence fell more than expected, hitting its lowest level since September 2017, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 121.5, from a downwardly revised 131.3 the month before. The 58 economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 131.1.
The reading for the month prior was revised to 131.3 from 134.1.