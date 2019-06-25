US consumer confidence at 21-month low

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. June consumer confidence fell more than expected, hitting its lowest level since September 2017, according to a private sector report released on Tuesday.

The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 121.5, from a downwardly revised 131.3 the month before. The 58 economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 131.1.

The reading for the month prior was revised to 131.3 from 134.1.